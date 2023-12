This spring, for the first time in almost a decade, Jack Black returns to his role as Po, the world’s most unlikely kung fu master, with a hilarious, butt-kicking new chapter in DreamWorks Animation’s Kung Fu Panda 4. Joining Black in Kung Fu Panda 4 are Ke Huy Quan, Bryan Cranston, Awkwafina, Jackie Chan, Viola Davis, Ian McShane, Dustin Hoffman and James Hong. The film will be released in theaters on March 8, 2024.

Find out more about Kung Fu Panda 4 in #FanCalendar Here.