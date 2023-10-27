Trailer for suspense thriller Screwdriver

Buffalo 8 is handling the North American On Demand release of the thriller Screwdriver, the first full-length feature from writer/director Cairo Smith. AnnaClaire Hicks headlines the eerie slow burn as Emily, a trusting woman who ends up in the potentially nefarious clutches of an old friend (Charlie Farrell) and his gracious and accommodating wife (Milly Sanders). Screwdriver lands on Cable and Digital VOD November 10, 2023.

Screwdriver made its world premiere on the festival circuit at Dances with Films in Los Angeles and went on to screen around the world at festivals including the SOHO International and NYC Independent Film Festival.

