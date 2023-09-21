IFC releases trailer for U.S. theatrical run of innovative supernatural thriller When Evil Lurks

Described as an original take on the possession film, When Evil Lurks is a shocking supernatural thriller from Argentine master of horror, writer-director Demián Rugna (Terrified). When Evil Lurks will be released by IFC Films in theaters on October 6th. The film will then land on Shudder streaming on October 27, 2023.