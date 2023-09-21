Kino Lorber reveals trailer for inspirational urban drama Story Ave

South Bronx teen Kadir (Asante Blackk) is a gifted visual artist who loses his way following the death of his younger brother. Overcome with grief and struggling with the pressures of school and family, he escapes into the thrilling and dangerous world of graffiti gangs. To prove himself and join his neighborhood’s ruling gang, Kadir tries to rob no-nonsense MTA conductor Luis (Luis Guzmán), but is caught off guard when Luis agrees to give Kadir cash if he’ll sit down to have a meal with him. Following their conversation and the delicate, transformative friendship that grows out of it, Kadir sees for the first time how his artistic talent could lead to a better life.

Filmmaker Aristotle Torres developed Story Ave first as a short film and then through Sundance Labs. An accomplished music video director in the past, Aristotle has worked with artists such as J Cole, Nas, 2Chainz and Ludacris. Alex Hibbert, Melvin Gregg, Coral Peña, Cassandra Freeman, Hassan Johnson.