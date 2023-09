A24 releases the trailer for Nicolas Cage comedy Dream Scenario

Dream Scenario centers on a hapless family man who finds his life turned upside down when millions of strangers suddenly begin seeing him in their dreams. When his nighttime appearances take a nightmarish turn, Paul is forced to navigate his newfound stardom. From filmmaker Kristoffer Borgli comes Dream Scenario, starring Academy Award winner Nicolas Cage, Julianne Nicholson, Michael Cera, Tim Meadows, Dylan Gelula and Dylan Baker.

Dream Scenario will be released in theaters on November 10, 2023.