Trailer for Huluween original horror film Appendage

HULU is celebrating the witching season with “Huluween,” a streaming series filled with an ample supply of horror television shows and movies. The Huluween series includes a number of HULU originals, including No One Will Save You (airing Sept. 22nd), Fright Krewe (airing Oct. 2nd) and Appendage, Anna Zlokovic’s feature directorial debut, based on her 2021 short of the same name. Appendage airs Oct. 2nd during Huluween, starring Hadley Robinson, Kausar Mohammed, Emily Hampshire and Brandon Mychal Smith.

Find out more about Appendage at #FanCalendar Here.