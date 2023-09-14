Drea de Matteo | PopCultureQuotes.com

I know some people have said some nasty things about me having joined OnlyFans. But, you know, the way we see it in this house is mommy's a warrior, not accepting defeat.
Things have changed in the last three years. My kids have always been my No. 1 focus. Had I known that I could work out of my closet my whole life, I never would have [believed]. I know that might sound crazy and might sound somewhat lazy, but I am a very big supporter of stay-at-home moms and women who really love to raise their children. I balanced it all, and I've done it all.
But I’m 51. I didn't know this was going to have to be a change of life, you know, all of a sudden that during a time I'm supposed to be relaxing a little bit, that I would have to switch careers and figure new things out because my own industry thinks I'm, you know, a savage.
I guess you could say I was a bad girl because I did not follow the rules a couple of years ago. So, I don't want to be at the mercy of mandates or strike or anything like that ever again.
By: Drea de Matteo
Context:
Sopranos actress Drea de Matteo referring to reaction within the entertainment industry to her position on COVID-19 vaccine mandates, which she refused to comply with and routinely speaks out against on X, formerly Twitter. The actress said her agent dropped her, and she almost lost her home over her stance on the issue.