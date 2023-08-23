Blood and guts red band trailer plus character posters for Expend4ables

This is exactly what you should expect from an Expendables movie trailer… Arms flying off, beautiful women, and the word “fuck” being thrown around like popcorn. Sylvester Stallone is back with his merry band of mercenaries for Expend4ables and this new trailer ends all discussion as to whether the new movie is rated R. The trailer itself is rated R.

A new generation of stars join the world’s top action stars for an adrenaline-fueled adventure in Expend4bles. Reuniting as the team of elite mercenaries, Jason Statham, Dolph Lundgren, Randy Couture, and Sylvester Stallone are joined for the first time by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Megan Fox, Tony Jaa, Iko Uwais, Jacob Scipio, Levy Tran, and Andy Garcia. Armed with every weapon they can get their hands on and the skills to use them, The Expendables are the world’s last line of defense and the team that gets called when all other options are off the table. But new team members with new styles and tactics are going to give “new blood” a whole new meaning.