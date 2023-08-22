Trailer for Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake Crime Thriller Reptile

Netflix has revealed a trailer for the Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake crime thriller Reptile, which centers on a mysterious murder and the search for a killer. Directed by noted music video director Grant Singer (The Weeknd featuring Daft Punk: Starboy), Reptile stars Benicio Del Toro, Justin Timberlake, Eric Bogosian, Alicia Silverstone, Domenick Lombardozzi, Frances Fisher, Ato Essandoh, Michael Pitt, Karl Glusman, Mike Pniewski, Matilda Anna Ingrid Lutz, Catherine Dyer, Thad Luckinbill, Michael Beasley, JC Capone, Sky Ferreira, James Devoti, Amy Parrish, Elizabeth Houston, Jesse C. Boyd, Owen Teague, Matt Medrano, Tom Nowicki, Michael Rene Walton, Danial Mitchell, Mel Pralgo, Steve Wedan, Africa Miranda and Tony Bartele.

Reptile begins streaming exclusively on Netflix October 6, 2023.