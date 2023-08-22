Extended teaser trailer for sci-fi epic Rebel Moon

Netflix released an extended teaser trailer for Rebel Moon, which centers on a young woman who seeks out warriors from other planets to fight tyrannical armies terrorizing her peaceful colony. Directed by Zack Snyder (Watchmen), Rebel Moon stars Sofia Boutella, Charlie Hunnam, Anthony Hopkins, Cary Elwes, Jena Malone, Ed Skrein, Djimon Hounsou, Michiel Huisman, Corey Stoll, Cleopatra Coleman, Stuart Martin, Bae Doona, Ray Fisher, Alfonso Herrera, Dominic Burgess, Staz Nair and Christopher Matthew Cook.

Netflix will begin streaming Rebel Moon on December 22, 2023.