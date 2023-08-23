Trailer for Daisy Ridley as The Marsh King’s Daughter

In the tense thriller The Marsh King’s Daughter, a woman with a secret past will venture into the wilderness she left behind to confront the most dangerous man she’s ever met: her father. In the film, Helena’s (Daisy Ridley) seemingly ordinary life hides a dark and dangerous truth: her estranged father is the infamous Marsh King (Ben Mendelsohn), the man who kept her and her mother captive in the wilderness for years. When her father escapes from prison, Helena will need to confront her past. Starring Daisy Ridley, Ben Mendelsohn, Garrett Hedlund, Caren Pistorius, Brooklynn Prince and Gil Birmingham, The Marsh King’s Daughter is directed by Neil Burger and written by Elle Smith and Mark L. Smith, based on the bestselling novel by Karen Dionne.

Lionsgate and Roadside Attractions will release The Marsh King’s Daughter exclusively in movie theaters on October 6, 2023.