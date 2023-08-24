Monarch: Legacy of Monsters Streaming Series Bringing Godzilla Monsterverse to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ recently announced the title of its highly anticipated sci-fi drama based on Legendary Picture’s Monsterverse as Monarch: Legacy of Monsters, and revealed the first images from the 10-episode series starring Kurt Russell, Wyatt Russell, Anna Sawai, Kiersey Clemons, Ren Watabe, Mari Yamamoto, Anders Holm, Joe Tippett and Elisa Lasowski.

According to the report, the series centers on the shadowy organization known as Monarch. The show begins following the battle between Godzilla and the Titans that leveled San Francisco and the shocking revelation that monsters are real. Monarch: Legacy of Monsters tracks two siblings following in their father’s footsteps to uncover their family’s connection to the secretive organization. Clues lead them into the world of monsters and ultimately down the rabbit hole to Army officer Lee Shaw (played in two different timelines by Kurt Russell and Wyatt Russell), taking place in the 1950s and half a century later where Monarch is threatened by what Shaw knows. The generation-spanning saga reveals buried secrets and the ways that epic, earth-shattering events can reverberate through our lives.

Monarch: Legacy of Monsters is co-developed by Chris Black (Severance, Star Trek: Enterprise, Outcast) and Matt Fraction (Hawkeye). Matt Shakman (WandaVision) directs the first two episodes.

Hailing from Legendary Television, the series is executive produced by Black, Fraction and Shakman alongside Joby Harold (Obi-Wan Kenobi, Transformers: Rise of the Beasts) and Tory Tunnell (Spinning Out, Underground) from Safehouse Pictures, Shakman (Wandavision), Andy Goddard (Carnival Row, Downton Abbey), Brad Van Arragon (Yellowjackets, Carnival Row) and Andrew Colville (Severance, Star Trek: Discovery). Hiro Matsuoka and Takemasa Arita executive produce for Godzilla brand owner Toho Company.

Legendary Entertainment’s Monsterverse is an epic entertainment universe of interconnected stories that bring together popular culture’s legendary kaiju monsters. Beginning in 2014 with Godzilla and continuing with 2017’s Kong: Skull Island, 2019’s Godzilla: King of the Monsters and 2021’s Godzilla vs. Kong, the Monsterverse continues to expand with the upcoming sequel Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

The series will premiere globally on Apple TV+ alongside an expanding offering of sci-fi dramas including the series Silo; Foundation, based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, and created by David S. Goyer; Invasion, a sci-fi drama series from Academy Award-nominated and two-time Emmy Award-nominated producer Simon Kinberg and David Weil launching its second season on August 23, and more.