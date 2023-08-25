Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game gameplay teaser trailer

Killer Klowns From Outer Space: The Game, based on the cult 1980s horror-comedy, released a gameplay teaser trailer during Gamescom 2023. Following the story of the movie, when alien Klowns arrive in Crescent Cove, the townspeople must fight back against the invasion or be eaten.

The video game is developed by Teravision Games and Illfonic is co-developing and will publish the game. It is a multiplayer game and is being developed as a live-service title with updates to the content planned after it’s released.

Killer Klowns from Outer Space: The Game will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and Steam.