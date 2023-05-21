PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Bruce Spence

They've got you wrong. You're not a coward. STUPID, maybe. But not a coward.

By: Bruce Spence
Characters: The Gyro Captain
From: Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior
Genres: Action | Adventure | Cult Cinema | Thrillers

Context:
Steve Spears character The Gyro Captain, attempts to convince Max Rockatansky to drive a trailer filled with gasoline, through the hideout of a dangerous gang attempting to kill them and steal the gasoline for themselves.

