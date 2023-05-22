PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Chad Stahelski

view related:
The Matrix literally changed the industry. The influx of martial-arts choreographers and fight coordinators now make more, and are more prevalent and powerful in the industry, than stunt coordinators. The Matrix revolutionized that. Today, action movies want their big sequences designed around the fights.
By: Chad Stahelski
Context:
Chad Stahelski, who was a stunt double on groundbreaking sci-fi classic The Matrix before directing Keanu Reeves in the John Wick series films, acknowledging The Matrix film's strong influence on the Wick series and the style of action used to created them.
Related
Explore More...
- Categories: News
- Formats: Quote
- People / Bands: Chad Stahelski
- Quote Types: Pop Culture Quotes > Celebrity Quotes | Pop Culture Quotes > Quotes by Artists
- Shows / Movies: John Wick | John Wick: Chapter 2 | John Wick: Chapter 3 - Parabellum | John Wick: Chapter 4 | The Matrix