La Civil tells the story of a mom desperately looking for her kidnapped daughter

La Civil tells the story of Cielo, a mother in search of her daughter, abducted by a criminal gang in Northern Mexico. As the authorities fail to offer support in the search, Cielo takes matters into her own hands. Cielo begins her own investigation and earns the trust and sympathy of Lamarque, an unconventional army Lieutenant working in the region. La Civil is currently available on DVD and On-Demand from Kino Lorber.

Find out more about La Civil at #FilmFetishFacts HERE.

Related