La Civil tells the story of a mom desperately looking for her kidnapped daughter

La Civil tells the story of Cielo, a mother in search of her daughter, abducted by a criminal gang in Northern Mexico. As the authorities fail to offer support in the search, Cielo takes matters into her own hands. Cielo begins her own investigation and earns the trust and sympathy of Lamarque, an unconventional army Lieutenant working in the region. La Civil is currently available on DVD and On-Demand from Kino Lorber.

Find out more about La Civil at #FilmFetishFacts HERE.

New trailer revealed for House at the End of the Street
Trailer for Johnny Depp, Robert Pattinson film Waiting for the Barbarians
U.S. release trailer for action thriller Tomorrow When the War Began
Disney reveals new trailer and poster for Jungle Cruise adaptation
Trailer and images for suspenseful horror Kill List
J.J. Abrams-directed Star Wars: Episode VII - The Force Awakens gets its first teaser trailer
Freaks vs. The Reich weaves alt universe in this action-packed trailer
New Marvel series ponders the question.... What If superheroes took a different path
PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Tom Hanks
Trailer and posters for Fast & Furious 9
