The Angry Black Girl And Her Monster official trailer

The Angry Black Girl And Her Monster is written & directed by Bomani J. Story and stars Laya DeLeon Hayes, Denzel Whitaker, Chad L. Coleman, Reilly Brooke Stith and Keith Holliday.

Vicaria is a brilliant teenager who believes death is a disease that can be cured. After the brutal and sudden murder of her brother, she embarks on a dangerous journey to bring him back to life. Inspired by Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein, the film thematically challenges our ideas of life and death. Bomani J. Story, the film’s writer and director, crafts a thrilling tale about a family that, despite the terrors of systemic pressure, will survive and be reborn again.

The Angry Black Girl And Her Monster will be released in theaters, On Demand, and Digital starting June 9th, 2023.