Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire title announcement teaser trailer

Warner Bros. has released a teaser trailer to announce the official title for the next chapter in the saga of Godzilla versus King Kong. The film, which will be released in movie theaters on March 15th, 2024, will be titled Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire.

Godzilla vs. Kong director Adam Wingard returns to the director’s chair for the sequel, the plot of which is being kept under wraps. The movie’s cast includes Dan Stevens, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Rachel House, Alex Ferns, Kaylee Hottle, Fala Chen, Mercy Cornwall, Nicola Crisa, Olivia Simatovic, Jordy Campbell, Angie Adler-Koops, Inaya Servais, Tianna Paget, Alex Time, Drew Matthews, Eric Lee, Jacob Hohua, Riley McCarthy and Kyle Clark.