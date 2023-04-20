Ben Affleck and Alice Braga co-star in mind-bending thriller Hypnotic

Ketchup Entertainment has revealed the first trailer and 2 posters for Hypnotic starring Ben Affleck, Alice Braga, J.D. Pardo, Hala Finley, Dayo Okeniyi, Jeff Fahey, Jackie Earle Haley and William Fichtner. Determined to find his missing daughter, Austin detective Danny Rourke (Ben Affleck) instead finds himself spiraling down a rabbit hole while investigating a series of reality-bending bank robberies where he will ultimately call into question his most basic assumptions about everything and everyone in his world.

Aided by Diana Cruz (Alice Braga), a gifted psychic, Rourke simultaneously pursues and is pursued by a lethal specter (William Fichtner) – the one man he believes holds the key to finding the missing girl – only to discover more than he ever bargained for.

Hypnotic is directed by Robert Rodriguez from a script he co-wrote with Max Borenstein. The film will be released by Ketchup Entertainment on May 12, 2023.