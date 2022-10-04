Official trailer for Bond music documentary The Sound of 007

Fans can take a deep dive into the iconic music of 007 film franchise on Bond Day tomorrow – October 5th, 2022 – with the release of the documentary The Sound of 007. The documentary will be released exclusively on Prime Video. The film traces six decades of the remarkable history of James Bond music, going behind the scenes, including the legacy of the iconic 007 theme song.

The Sound of 007 is directed by Mat Whitecross and features archive footage & interviews with Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Michael Caine, Naomie Harris, Sam Mendes, Hans Zimmer, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Martin Campbell, Billie Eilish, Maryam d’Abo, Marc Forster, Nancy Sinatra, Tina Turner, Paul McCartney, Lulu, Finneas O’Connell, Tom Jones, Reggie Watts, Thomas Newman, Barbara Broccoli, Jack White, Sheena Easton, John Barry, Carly Simon, David Arnold, John Glen, Michael G. Wilson, Sam Smith, Marvin Hamlisch, Shirley Bassey, Neal Purvis, Tim Rice, Duran Duran, Robert Wade, George Martin, Johnny Marr, Steve Mazzaro, Garbage, Monty Norman, Don Black, Nicholas Dodd, Celeste and many others.