PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Kanye West

I don't care about people's responses. I care about the fact that there's more Black babies being aborted than born in New York City at this point, that 50% of Black Death in America is abortion. So I really don't care about people's response. I perform for an audience of one and that's God.
By: Kanye West
Context:
Rapper and entrepreneur Kanye West comments during an interview with Fox News' Tucker Carlson after controversy arose over a "White Lives Matter" T-shirt he wore alongside his friend and political commentator Candace Owens during a fashion event in Italy. The comment was specifically in response to Carlson's inquiry into why West's lanyard credential for Milan Fashion Week featured a photograph of a baby's ultrasound.
