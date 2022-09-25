Official trailer unveiled for new Hellraiser film

Fox has revealed the official trailer for the Hellraiser remake, coming exclusively to Hulu on October 7th, 2022. The Hulu original film reunites director David Bruckner, screenwriters Ben Collins & Luke Piotrowski, writer/producer David S. Goyer and producer Keith Levine, all of whom were teamed on 2020’s The Night House, along with producers Clive Barker and Marc Toberoff and executive producers Gary Barber, Peter Oillataguerre and Todd Williams. Chris Stone serves as co-producer.

In Hellraiser, a young woman struggling with addiction comes into possession of an ancient puzzle box, unaware that its purpose is to summon the Cenobites, a group of sadistic supernatural beings from another dimension.

The ensemble cast includes Odessa A’zion (Fam, Grand Army), Jamie Clayton (The L Word: Generation Q, Sense8), Adam Faison (Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, Yes Day), Drew Starkey (Outer Banks, The Devil All the Time), Brandon Flynn (Ratched, 13 Reasons Why), Aoife Hinds (The Long Call, Normal People), Jason Liles (Stereoscope, Rampage), Yinka Olorunnife (The Transporter), Selina Lo (Boss Level, Q8 Unleashed), Zachary Hing (Halo), Kit Clarke (Leonardo), with Goran Visnjic (The Boys, Timeless) and Hiam Abbass (Succession, Blade Runner 2049).