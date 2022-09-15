Teaser trailer for throwback horror V/H/S/99

According to Shudder, V/H/S/99 harkens back to the final punk rock analog days of VHS, while taking one giant leap forward into the hellish new millennium. In V/H/S/99, a thirsty teenager’s home video leads to a series of horrifying revelations.
The film is directed by Maggie Levin, Johannes Roberts, Flying Lotus, Tyler MacIntyre, and Vanessa & Joseph Winter.
V/H/S/99 will World Premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) 2022 tonight, September 15th at 11:59pm. The film will then have a US Premiere during Fantastic Fest 2022 on September 25th at 8:40pm, before landing exclusively on Shudder beginning October 20th, 2022.
