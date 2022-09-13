Early Hollywood decadence and depravity revealed in upcoming Los Angeles-set Babylon

Directed by Damien Chazelle, Babylon is an original epic set in 1920s Los Angeles led by Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and Diego Calva, with an ensemble cast including Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Li and Jean Smart. A tale of outsized ambition and outrageous excess, Babylon traces the rise and fall of multiple characters during an era of unbridled decadence and depravity in early Hollywood.

Babylon also stars P.J. Byrne, Lukas Haas, Olivia Hamilton, Tobey Maguire, Max Minghella, Rory Scovel, Katherine Waterston, Flea, Jeff Garlin, Eric Roberts, Ethan Suplee, Samara Weaving and Olivia Wilde.

Produced by Marc Platt, Matthew Plouffe and Olivia Hamilton & Executive Produced by Michael Beugg, Tobey Maguire, Wyck Godfrey, Helen Estabrook and Adam Siegel, Babylon is set for a limited theatrical release on December 25th, 2022, followed by a wide release on January 6th, 2023.