Final X: The Final Experiment premieres during Silicon Beach Film Festival

Filmmaker Thomas Haley’s latest features, Final X: The Final Experiment, premiered yesterday at the Chinese Theater during the 7th annual Silicon Beach Film Festival.

Everyone needs closure from something, Erik Crowe (Thomas Haley) has signed up for what he thinks is a social experiment for other peoples pain, but it just might be The Final Experiment for him, at the hands of three scientists (Jessica Cameron, Konstantin Lavysh and James Duval) with seemingly unclear motives.

Final X: The Final Experiment is produced by H2 Crew Productions and stars James Duval (Donnie Darko, Independence Day, May), Konstantin Lavysh (Ice, The Americans), Jessica Cameron (Truth or Dare, Song of Solomon, Red Eye), Robert Donovan ( The Black Room, Art of the Dead, Sunset Society), Dani Inks ( Hornet, My Uncle John is a Zombie, Maskhead), and Hadiyyah Noelle (Intrusion, Boo Bitch).

Director Thomas Haley had this to say about the premiere: