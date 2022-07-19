Arrow Films’ former content head launches new venture to focus on collector editions of fan-favorite cult titles

Newly formed distribution company Radiance Films, which was created by former Arrow Films content chief Francesco Simeoni, has inked distribution deals with MVD Entertainment Group in North America and Elevation Sales for the United Kingdom and Ireland.

According to the announcement, Radiance will focus on prestige library titles for collector edition releases on Blu-ray and digital. The label is targeting a release slate of 30 titles per year, including new restorations and theatrical reissues for select titles. The company is in discussion with multiple rights holders about launch titles.

Simeoni, who left Arrow Films recently after twelve years, will act as Managing Director at Radiance. The industry veteran was the Director of Content at Arrow and oversaw the company’s large slate of releases, including cult classics like Robocop and Bicycle Thieves.