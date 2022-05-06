Red band trailer for David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future

Neon has released a red band trailer for David Cronenberg’s upcoming sci-fi thriller Crimes of the Future. The film was an Official Selection at this year’s Cannes Competition.

As the human species adapts to a synthetic environment, the body undergoes new transformations and mutations. With his partner Caprice (Léa Seydoux), Saul Tenser (Viggo Mortensen), celebrity performance artist, publicly showcases the metamorphosis of his organs in avant-garde performances. Timlin (Kristen Stewart), an investigator from the National Organ Registry, obsessively tracks their movements, which is when a mysterious group is revealed… Their mission – to use Saul’s notoriety to shed light on the next phase of human evolution.

David Cronenberg’s Crimes of the Future will be released in theaters on June 3rd, 2022.