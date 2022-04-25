Trailer for horror comedy Flux Gourmet

Flux Gourmet centers on a sonic collective that can’t decide on a name, that takes up a residency at an institute devoted to culinary and alimentary performance. The members Elle di Elle, Billy Rubin and Lamina Propria are caught up in their own power struggles, only their dysfunctional dynamic is furthermore exacerbated when they have to answer to the institute’s leader, Jan Stevens. With the various rivalries unfolding, Stones, the Institute’s “dossierge” has to privately endure increasingly fraught stomach problems whilst documenting the collective’s activities.

Upon hearing of Stones’s visits to the gastroenterologist, Dr Glock, Elle coerces him into her performances in a desperate bid for authenticity. The reluctant Stones puts up with the collective’s plans to use his condition for their art whilst Jan Stevens goes to war with Elle over creative differences.

Flux Gourmet was written and directed by Peter Strickland. The film stars Leo Bill, Richard Bremmer, Asa Butterfield, Gwendoline Christie, Ariane Labed, Fatma Mohamed, Makis Papadimitriou and Parvinder Kaur.