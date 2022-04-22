Daniel Craig leaves James Bond behind for new Broadway take on Shakespeare’s Macbeth

Daniel Craig (No Time to Die, A Steady Rain) makes his return to Broadway alongside Ruth Negga (Passing, Hamlet), making her Broadway debut, in the world premiere production of Shakespeare’s heart-racing drama Macbeth, directed by Tony Award-winner Sam Gold (Hamlet, Othello, Fun Home).

A tale of malice, matrimony and murder, Macbeth tells the story of one couple’s obsession with power—and their guilt after doing the unthinkable. For 15 weeks only, this thrilling new production will capture the passion and ferocity of Shakespeare’s most haunting text like never before.

source: macbethbroadway.com,