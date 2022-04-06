PopCultureQuotes.com | Quote by Jason Scott Lee

view related:
When you drop a pebble in a pond you get ripples... Soon that ripple crosses the whole pond.
By: Jason Scott Lee
Characters: Bruce Lee
From: Dragon: The Bruce Lee Story
Genres: Action | Adventure | Biography | History | Martial Arts
Context:
Jason Scott Lee, playing martial arts legend Bruce Lee, tells his wife Linda, played by Lauren Holly, about his plan to open the first Bruce Lee Gung Fu Institute in California. Lee's hope was to create a chain of Chinese martial arts schools throughout the United States.
