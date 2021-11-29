Zombie thriller Live Or Let Die coming to home video and streaming from Shout

The tense post-apocalyptic zombie horror feature Live Or Let Die, written and directed by Manuel Urbaneck, unleashes on VOD and digital on January 18th, and then on Blu-ray and DVD February 8th, 2022, from Shout! Studios and Scream Factory.

In the deadly wake of a viral outbreak, the human race is on the brink of extinction. Zombies walk the earth and hunt the living. Among the chaos, lone wolf Nick (Jan Bohlenschmidt) discovers an old diary that contains a map indicating a sanctuary that might be his last chance at peace. Teaming up with another survivor, the reckless John (Manuel Urbaneck), Nick journeys through the ruins of society in search of refuge — but they quickly realize that even in a dead world, the ominous threats that walk amongst the living are every bit as terrifying as those posed by the dead.

The cast of Live Or Let Die includes Jan Bohlenschmidt, Manuel Urbaneck, Steven Mooers, Alona Hertha, Michael Valentin, Heiko Schulz, Markus Hettich, Dirk Jeblick, Kai Erfurt, Anna Eversheim, Richard Schaffert, Sven Glowatzki, and Rosanna Schymanski.