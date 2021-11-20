Teaser trailer for Paramount+ series Halo

Created by Steven Kane and Kyle Killen, the streaming series Halo is based on the video game series of the same name. The Paramount+ exclusive show centers on an alien threat to human existence in the 26th century. Halo stars Pablo Schreiber, Natascha McElhone, Yerin Ha, Bokeem Woodbine, Jen Taylor, Shabana Azmi, Olive Gray, Charlie Murphy, Kate Kennedy, Bentley Kalu, Natasha Culzac, Danny Sapani, Ryan McParland, Casper Knopf and Julian Bleach.