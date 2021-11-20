All-out warfare arrives with Battlefield 2042

Electronic Arts has launched the highly-anticipated first-person shooter, Battlefield 2042. Powered by groundbreaking technology through the use of the Frostbite game engine, Battlefield 2042 features up to 128 player matches on the latest consoles and PCs. The game introduces epic maps, a dynamic world and signals a return to modern settings which opens up the immersive sandbox gameplay through vehicles, weapons and more.

Battlefield 2042 places players in a near-future, all-out war experience where resources are limited and the world powers of the United States and Russia are in conflict, while refugees from collapsed nations known as the Non-Patriated (“No-Pats”) struggle for survival. The game features the franchise’s signature Levolution, as well as dynamic storms and environmental hazards, that create an added layer of action that alters the battlefield and tactical combat.

The narrative of Battlefield 2042 will be told in an brand new way for the franchise, offering players an engaging world seen through the eyes of Specialists – an all-new type of playable soldier for the Battlefield franchise – as they survive the greatest refugee crisis in human history and fight for a seat at the table in this new world. Players can now jump into the boots of one of the 10 battle-hardened Specialists, all of whom come equipped with their own unique Specialist Trait and Specialty, as well as fully customizable loadouts. As a Specialist, players will have access to a cutting-edge arsenal of weapons, equipment and vehicles to use in battle, providing them with a wealth of options as they strategize for the perfect combination to fit their, and their squads play style and achieve victory on the battlefield. This style of world building in Battlefield 2042 is captivating for players who prioritize the narrative, as well as those who want to care just enough to gain a further enjoyment of the multiplayer experience.

Battlefield 2042 launches with three distinct multiplayer experiences tailored for a variety of play styles, including:

All-Out Warfare – Featuring the largest maps in franchise history, the return of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough brings the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles with up to 128 players*, dynamic weather, environmental hazards and spectacular world events, including chaotic tornadoes that rip across the map and sandstorms that black out the sky.

– Featuring the largest maps in franchise history, the return of fan-favorite modes Conquest and Breakthrough brings the intensity of All-Out Warfare in large-scale battles with up to 128 players*, dynamic weather, environmental hazards and spectacular world events, including chaotic tornadoes that rip across the map and sandstorms that black out the sky. Battlefield Portal – Developed by Ripple Effect Studios, Battlefield Portal is a revolutionary, community-driven experience that allows players to control the rules of war, while also sharing their creations with other players. It features a robust creation suite that includes Settings, custom modes and a Logic Editor for players to create, share and discover the Battlefield experience of their wildest imaginations, filled with a familiar offering of weapons, vehicles, equipment and more. Allowing players to set up uniquely captivating games, the Battlefield Builder tool encourages creativity and experimentation, all while empowering players to tweak and set the rules for their own definitive experience from Battlefield 2042 – along with the iconic maps and hardware from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3.

– Developed by Ripple Effect Studios, Battlefield Portal is a revolutionary, community-driven experience that allows players to control the rules of war, while also sharing their creations with other players. It features a robust creation suite that includes Settings, custom modes and a Logic Editor for players to create, share and discover the Battlefield experience of their wildest imaginations, filled with a familiar offering of weapons, vehicles, equipment and more. Allowing players to set up uniquely captivating games, the Battlefield Builder tool encourages creativity and experimentation, all while empowering players to tweak and set the rules for their own definitive experience from Battlefield 2042 – along with the iconic maps and hardware from Battlefield 1942, Battlefield Bad Company 2 and Battlefield 3. Hazard Zone – An all-new, high stakes, extraction-based four-player mode where players build unique squads based on the individual qualities of each Specialist and their play styles with the goal of retrieving Data Drives scattered across the battlefield. Players must achieve this goal while fighting off opposing squads with the same goal, as well as environmental challenges like an unyielding Tornado which can strike at any given time or deadly Occupying Forces that will drain resources and alert nearby enemies. Hazard Zone is a tense, survival experience that is playable on all seven Battlefield 2042 All-Out Warfare maps.

Battlefield 2042 is available now on retail and digital storefronts on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 & 5, PC, and Xbox Series X & S.

Check out the Battlefield 2042 game trailer below.