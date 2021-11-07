Teaser trailer for horror sequel Jeepers Creepers: Reborn

Screen Media Films has released a brief teaser trailer for Jeepers Creepers: Reborn, a sequel to the Jeepers Creepers trilogy of films that began in 2001 with filmmaker Victor Salva’s surprise cult favorite hit. The new edition is directed by Timo Vuorensola (Iron Sky, Iron Sky: The Coming Race, Star Wreck: In the Pirkinning) and stars Sydney Craven, Gabriel Freilich, Imran Adams, Ocean Navarro, Georgia Goodman, Matt Barkley, Alexander Halsall and Jodie Mcmullen.