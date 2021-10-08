Trailer for action horror prequel Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City

Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City is st in 1998. The horror prequel tells the origin story of the mysterious Spencer Mansion and the ill-fated Raccoon City. Johannes Roberts (47 Meters Down: Uncaged) wrote and directs Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City, which stars Hannah John-Kamen, Neal McDonough, Kaya Scodelario, Tom Hopper, Robbie Amell, Donal Logue, Avan Jogia, Marina Mazepa, Stephannie Hawkins, Lily Gao, Nathan Dales, Janet Porter, Josh Cruddas, Chad Rook and Dylan Taylor.

Screen Gems will release Resident Evil: Welcome to Raccoon City on November 24th, 2021.