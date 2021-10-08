Matrix Resurrections cast and crew discuss The Matrix legacy

Ahead of the December release of The Matrix Resurrections, Warner Bros. has released an extended interview clip featuring the cast of the new film discussing the legacy of the original trilogy and its impact on their own lives.

From filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking Matrix franchise. The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the Aquaman franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV’s Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s Quantico), Christina Ricci (TV’s Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV’s Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV’s Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV’s Gotham).

Lana Wachowski directed from a screenplay she co-wrote with David Mitchell and Aleksander Hemon, based on characters created by The Wachowskis. The film was produced by Grant Hill, James McTeigue and Lana Wachowski. The executive producers were Garrett Grant, Terry Needham, Michael Salven, Jesse Ehrman and Bruce Berman.

Warner Bros. will release The Matrix Resurrections in theaters and on HBO Max on December 22, 2021.