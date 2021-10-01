Does anyone know what the Netflix series Squid Game is all about?

I keep reading articles about the Netflix series the Squid Game. Can someone comment and tell me if the show lives up to the hype?
According to what I’ve read – and from the looks of the trailer – Squid Game centers on a group of cash-strapped players that accept an invitation to compete in children’s games. Once inside the arena, a tempting prize awaits with deadly high stakes. Squid Game is described as a survival game that has a 45.6 billion WON prize. Sort of The Hunger Games for adults.
Squid Game stars Jung-jae Lee, Greg Chun, Stephen Fu, Tom Choi, Steven Allerick, Emily Kuroda, Hae-soo Park, Lee Byung-hun, Gong Yoo, Jully Lee, Jennifer Yun, Hoyeon Jung, Lee Shorten, Hideo Kimura, Wi Ha-Joon, Caleb Yen, Paul Nakauchi and Donald Chang.
Comment please and give your review of Netflix’s most popular series, South Korea’s Squid Game.
- Categories: News
- Formats: Gallery
- People / Bands: Caleb Yen | Donald Chang | Emily Kuroda | Gong Yoo | Greg Chun | Hae-soo Park | Hideo Kimura | Hoyeon Jung | Jennifer Yun | Jully Lee | Jung-jae Lee | Lee Byung-Hun | Lee Shorten | Paul Nakauchi | Stephen Fu | Steven Allerick | Tom Choi | Wi Ha-Joon
- Shows / Movies: Squid Game
- Genres: Action | Adventure | Drama | Mystery | Thrillers
- Companies: Netflix
- Story Types: Video > Trailers