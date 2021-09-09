Warner Bros. reveals first full trailer and teaser movie poster for The Matrix 4 Resurrections

Filmmaker Lana Wachowski returns to the franchise that made her iconic, as she returns to the director’s chair for The Matrix Resurrections, starring Keanu Reeves, Jessica Henwick, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Christina Ricci, Carrie-Anne Moss, Ellen Hollman, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Jonathan Groff, Neil Patrick Harris, Daniel Bernhardt, Jada Pinkett Smith, Lambert Wilson, Max Riemelt, Brian J. Smith, Eréndira Ibarra, Telma Hopkins, Andrew Lewis Caldwell, Ian Pirie, Toby Onwumere, and Chris Reid. At 9AM Eastern Time, Warner Bros. is finally releasing the first official movie trailer for the highly anticipated film, which lands in movie theaters and on HBO Max December 22, 2021.