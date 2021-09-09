No Time To Die: The Official James Bond podcast launches with snapshot of the film

Go behind-the-scenes of No Time to Die with No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast. The six-part series, hosted by film critic James King, features exclusive interviews with key cast and crew from the film, including Daniel Craig, Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Jeffrey Wright, Naomie Harris, director Cary Joji Fukunaga, producers Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, along with Billie Eilish, Finneas O’Connell and Hans Zimmer.

Watch the first 2 episodes of the No Time To Die: The Official James Bond Podcast Here.

In No Time To Die, Bond has left active service and is enjoying a tranquil life in Jamaica. His peace is short-lived when his old friend Felix Leiter from the CIA turns up asking for help. The mission to rescue a kidnapped scientist turns out to be far more treacherous than expected, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.

No Time To Die is directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga and stars Daniel Craig retiring as James Bond 007, along with Rami Malek, Léa Seydoux, Lashana Lynch, Ben Whishaw, Naomie Harris, Jeffrey Wright, Christoph Waltz and Ralph Fiennes as “M.” The film also stars Rory Kinnear, Ana de Armas, Dali Benssalah, David Dencik, and Billy Magnussen.

No Time to Die hits theaters on October 8th, 2021.