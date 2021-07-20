Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka and Leyna Bloom revealed as Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models with Hard Rock Atlantic City contributing a shooting location

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit announced yesterday that this year’s cover models will include Megan Thee Stallion, Naomi Osaka and Leyna Bloom. Megan was photographed by James Macari, and Leyna & Naomi by Yu Tsai.

This year marks the 58th installment of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition. Over the years, the issue has evolved into a community of individuals whose beauty transcends convention, inspires change and encourages trailblazers to own and redefine their narrative. According to the Magazine’s release, the brand continues to focus its efforts towards shifting the industry’s perceptions of beauty, and the 2021 issue brings together a group of powerfully diverse people and creates a community rooted in self-love, acceptance and transformation.

“Among the many things we’ve learned over the past 18 months is how much we value being a part of a community, and how much we miss that interaction when it’s taken away,” says MJ Day, Editor in Chief of Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “This issue represents the culmination of a powerful community coming together during challenging times to make history.” “If there’s one thing that our cover models have in common, it’s that they don’t have one thing in common. They look different, have different upbringings, have different passions and inspirations. But each is a reminder that beauty comes in many forms. Leyna Bloom makes history as the first transgender cover model in Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s history, and the first trans person of color to appear on our pages, solidifying the fact that the more diverse and inclusive a community, the stronger it becomes. We celebrate Naomi for her passion, strength and power geared towards consistently breaking barriers when it comes to equality, social justice and mental health. As for Megan Thee Stallion, she is a magnetic powerhouse taking the world by storm. Together these women represent three of the most powerful voices of today.”

On the brand’s continued journey to inspire purpose, potential and growth, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit tapped Roc Nation’s stars for the issue. Tinashe and Anitta will join this year’s roster of 25 women in addition to cover models Megan Thee Stallion, Leyna Bloom and Naomi Osaka, models Brooks Nader, Camille Kostek, Danielle Herrington, Emily DiDonato, Haley Kalil, Jasmine Sanders, Josephine Skriver, Kate Bock, Kathy Jacobs, Katrina Scott, Kelsey Merritt, Lais Ribeiro, Marquita Pring, Maggie Rawlins, Natalie Mariduena, Nyma Tang, Olivia Culpo, Tanaye White, Valentina Sampaio and Yumi Nu along with thirteen Swim Search hopefuls: Alex Aust, Allie Ayers, Ally Courtnall, Amanda Kay, Chelsea Heath, Christen Harper, Gabriella Halikas, Katie Austin, Kristen Louelle, Natalie Gage, Saje Nicole, Summer Wilson and Taylor Sharpe.

This year’s issue also includes a special flip section off the back cover featuring wellness, travel, style and beauty content. The section introduces SI Swimsuit x TRX Training ClubSM—a dynamic, exclusive training experience with unlimited on-demand workouts and live classes with TRX trainers and former Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover models Danielle Herrington, Camille Kostek and Kate Bock along with professional lacrosse player Alex Aust and model Gabriella Halikas that will launch alongside the 2021 issue. Readers will get a sneak peek of what users can expect from the fitness platform.

To celebrate the launch of the issue, Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, in partnership with Hard Rock International, will be hosting a series of events July 23 and July 24 at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino. The festivities will include interactive events, a red-carpet launch activation followed by a concert at Hard Rock Live featuring Roc Nation talent Megan Thee Stallion, Anitta and Tinashe.

Sports Illustrated Swimsuit partnered with Hard Rock Hotel & Casino properties in the U.S. as its exclusive provider of shoot locations for the annual issue. The 2021 issue was shot at four prominent Hard Rock properties including Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Atlantic City, Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sacramento, Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood, FL and Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

Exclusive content from this year’s issue will is available on all Sports Illustrated Swimsuit social and digital channels. The issue will be on newsstands this Thursday, July 22nd.