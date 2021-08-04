Magnet reveals official trailer for action thriller Yakuza Princess

Set in the expansive Japanese community of Sao Paulo in Brazil — the largest Japanese diaspora in the world — Yakuza Princess follows Akemi (MASUMI), an orphan who discovers she is the heiress to half of the Yakuza crime syndicate. Forging an uneasy alliance with an amnesiac stranger (Rhys Meyers) who believes an ancient sword binds their two fates, Akemi must unleash war against the other half of the syndicate who wants her dead.

Directed by Vicente Amorim, Yakuza Princess stars Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Tsuyoshi Ihara, Kenny Leu, Toshiji Takeshima, Eijiro Ozaki, MASUMI, Lucas Oranmian, Mariko Takai, Charles Paraventi, and Nicolas Trevijano.

Magnet will release Yakuza Princess on September 3rd, 2021 on all platforms and in theaters. The action thriller is also set to screen at the 2021 Fantasia Festival on Wednesday, August 18th and Friday, August 20th.