Warner Bros. reveals King Richard trailer featuring Will Smith and Jon Bernthal

Warner Bros. has released the trailer for King Richard, which centers on how tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams became tennis icons after coaching from their father Richard Williams.

King Richard is directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green and stars Will Smith as Richard Williams, Saniyya Sidney as Venus Williams, Demi Singleton as Serena Williams, along with Jon Bernthal, Tony Goldwyn, Susie Abromeit, Dylan McDermott, Erin Cummings, Aunjanue Ellis, Hannah Barefoot, Judith Chapman, Noah Bean, Katrina Begin, Andy Bean, Vivienne Bersin, Vaughn W. Hebron, Adam Cropper, Chet Grissom, Mikayla Lashae Bartholomew, Jimmy Walker Jr., Craig Tate, Layla Crawford, Mel Fair, and Gabi Stewart.