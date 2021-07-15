AMC, Skybound and Image Comics reveal cover for The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe hardcover book

AMC Networks, Skybound Entertainment, and Image Comics have revealed the cover for The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe from iconic illustrator Brian Rood (Star Wars, Transformers). This all-new cover marks the first time that the casts of AMC’s three iconic TWD series—The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond—have ever been featured in the same piece of art, and includes the artist’s rendition of over 50 cast members, along with a multitude of terrifying Walkers.

“We’re thrilled to reveal this monumental painting by Brian Rood, combining all three of The Walking Dead Universe series like never before,” shares Mike Zagari, Head of AMC Networks Publishing. “The image perfectly encapsulates the epic scope of the ever-expanding TWD Universe, and we look forward to sharing more with fans as we approach the book’s launch this Fall.”

Available at comic shops on September 29th, and everywhere books are sold on October 5th, 2021, The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe is an in-depth compilation of behind-the-scenes pre-production and production art from all three AMC series and will feature never-before-seen original sketches, concept art, storyboards, special product illustrations, and more from the shows inspired by Robert Kirkman’s comic book turned pop-culture phenomenon.

Marking AMC Networks’ first venture into book publishing, The Art of AMC’s The Walking Dead Universe also features an introduction by Chief Content Officer of The Walking Dead Universe, Scott M. Gimple, and fun facts from creators and crew members on all three series.

Check out the new cover and back cover, below.