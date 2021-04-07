Shout Studios sets release date for action thriller Take Back; check out the trailer

Shout Studios has set the release date for their newly acquired action thriller Take Back, starring Mickey Rourke (The Wrestler, Sin City), Michael Jai White (Black Dynamite, The Dark Knight), James Russo (Django Unchained, Badland) and Gillian White (How To Be A Player, Never Back Down: No Surrender). The new film, directed by Christian Sesma (Paydirt, Vigilante Diaries), and also stars Jessica Uberuaga, Paul Sloan, Nick Vallelonga and Priscilla Walker, will premiere on VOD, digital and in select cinemas on June 18th, 2021.

Take Back is described as a high octane thriller with epic hand-to-hand fight sequences. The movie centers on Zara (Gillian White) and Brian (Michael Jai White), both living the perfect small-town life when Zara heroically foils a robbery and becomes headline news. This unwanted notoriety draws elements of Zara’s mysterious past back into her life, putting the lives of her family in danger.

When Zara and Brian’s daughter is kidnapped by a sadistic gang of human traffickers led by the vicious Patrick (Mickey Rourke), the pair face a race against time to save her life. With a police detective named Chalmers (James Russo) also on Patrick’s trail, Zara and Patrick’s paths collide in an explosive stand-off.