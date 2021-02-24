New clip from drug thriller Crisis

Quiver Distribution has released a new clip from the opioid drug thriller Crisis, starring Gary Oldman, Armie Hammer, Evangeline Lilly, Greg Kinnear, Michelle Rodriguez, Luke Evans, Lily-Rose Depp, Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, Duke Nicholson, Veronica Ferres, and Martin Donovan.

Set against the backdrop of the opioid epidemic, three stories collide in the dramatic thriller Crisis from filmmaker Nicholas Jarecki (Arbitrage). A drug trafficker arranges a multi-cartel Fentanyl smuggling operation. An architect recovering from an Oxycodone addiction tracks down the truth behind her son’s disappearance. A university professor battles unexpected revelations about his employer, a pharmaceutical company bringing a new “non-addictive” painkiller to market.