Image Comic series Die wins British Fantasy Award

Image Comics’ bestselling series Die by Kieron Gillen and Stephanie Hans was honored this week with the 2020 British Fantasy Award for “Best Comic/Graphic Novel.” The award has been handed out annually by the BFS since 1972, originally being called The August Derleth Fantasy Awards until 1976.

This is the fourth time in five years that an Image Comics series has won in the category. Previous Image titles that have taken home the award include Marjorie Liu and Sana Takeda’s Monstress Volumes One and Two, Kelly Sue DeConnick and Valentine DeLandro’s Bitch Planet, and Brian K. Vaughan and Fiona Staples’ Saga.

Die has consistently been one of the top selling Image Comics series with multiple sell-outs. Perhaps best described as Jumanji with goth sensibilities, the series has stolen headlines since its launch for ushering in a new trend in RPG themed storytelling.

The series enters its final story arc—titled “Bleed” in May with the release of Die Issue 16.