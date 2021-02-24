Snowfall returns to FX tonight with 2 episode premiere

Snowfall returns tonight, February 24th, with two episodes airing back-to-back starting at 10 PM on FX, with encores airing the next day on FX on Hulu.

Business is booming in season four of the FX series Snowfall. Franklin Saint (Damson Idris) will be forced to emerge from his near-grave in order to try and regain control over his business and end the rising gang violence in the streets before it becomes an all-out war. Snowfall also stars Carter Hudson as Teddy McDonald, Isaiah John as Leon Simmons, Amin Joseph as Jerome Saint, Sergio Peris-Mencheta as Gustavo ‘El Oso’ Zapata, Angela Lewis as Aunt Louie, Michael Hyatt as Cissy Saint, Emily Rios as Lucia Villanueva, Reign Edwards as Melody, Kevin Carroll as Alton Saint and Filipe Valle Costa as Pedro Nava.