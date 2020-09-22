Retro trailer for horror comedy Save Yourselves!

In Save Yourselves!, writer/directors Alex Huston Fischer and Eleanor Wilson have created perhaps the most charming and sweetly romantic alien invasion ever made. And it starts with the lead performers – Sunita Mani (GLOW and “Turn Down For What”) plays opposite John Reynolds (Search Party, Stranger Things) as Su and Jack, a Brooklyn couple whose lives are so intensely dependent on technology, they can’t put down their phones.

When they fear that their scrolling might impact their relationship, to each other, Su and Jack seize the chance to head to an isolated cabin in the woods, vowing to unplug from the outside world for a week. Sheltered from texts and push notifications, they are now blissfully unaware that the planet is under attack by a race of Tribble-like aliens called Poofs.

And then things get weird.

With a sharply hilarious eye towards modern relationships, Millennial self-improvement trends, and the overall practicality of survivalism, SAVE YOURSELVES! is a funny, strange, and sweet adventure that you’re going to love.

Bleecker Street will release Save Yourselves! in theaters nationwide on October 2nd, 2020 and on digital October 6th, 2020. Save Yourselves! comes from Writer/Directors Alex H. Fischer and Eleanor Wilson & stars stars Sunita Mani & John Reynolds.