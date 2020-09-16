Sci-fi crime thriller Synchronic official trailer and poster

Synchronic centers on two New Orleans paramedics whose lives are ripped apart after they encounter a series of horrific deaths linked to a designer drug with bizarre, otherworldly effects. The film comes from Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead, the pair behind the fantasy The Endless.

Synchronic stars Jamie Dornan, Anthony Mackie, Katie Aselton and Bill Oberst Jr. and will be released on October 23rd, 2020. I don’t know if Synchronic will be in theaters or go the streaming route, but more than likely, it will be a combination of the two, seeing as Well Go USA is one of the US distributors.