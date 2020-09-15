Trailer for apocalyptic romance Love and Monsters

Love and Monsters takes place seven years after a “Monsterpocalypse,” leaving Joel Dawson (Dylan O’Brien), along with the rest of humanity, living underground after giant creatures took control of the surface world. After reconnecting over radio with his high school girlfriend Aimee (Jessica Henwick), now 80 miles away at a coastal colony, Joel begins to fall for her again. As Joel realizes that there’s nothing left for him underground, he decides against all logic to find Aimee, despite all the dangerous monsters standing in his way.

Love and Monsters stars Dylan O’Brien, Jessica Henwick, Michael Rooker and Ariana Greenblatt and premieres at Home on October 16th.